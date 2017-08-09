Spooky Shadows

Collect prints in orange, gold, rust, black, brown, and gray throughout the year to design a seasonal Log Cabin throw.

Designer: Lila Taylor Scott

Materials

* 2-3⁄4 yards total assorted prints in orange, gold, and rust (blocks)

* 2-1⁄4 yards total assorted prints in black, gray, and brown (blocks)

* 1⁄3 yard purple-and-black check (inner border)

* 3⁄4 yard black cobweb print (outer border)

* 1⁄2 yard multicolor print (binding)

* 3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

* 59×73" batting

Finished quilt: 50-1⁄2 ×64-1⁄2"

Finished block: 7" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted orange, gold, and rust prints, cut:

* 48--1×7-1⁄2" rectangles

* 48--1×7" rectangles

* 48--1×6" rectangles

* 48--1×5-1⁄2" rectangles

* 48--1×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 48--1×4" rectangles

* 48--1×3" rectangles

* 24--2-7⁄8" squares

* 48--1×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted black, gray, and brown prints, cut:

* 48--1-1⁄2 ×7" rectangles

* 48--1-1⁄2 ×6" rectangles

* 48--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

* 48--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

* 48--1-1⁄2 ×4" rectangles

* 48--1-1⁄2 ×3" rectangles

* 24--2-7⁄8" squares

From purple-and-black check, cut:

* 5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From black cobweb print, cut:

* 6--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From multicolor print, cut:

* 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted orange, gold, and rust print 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked square atop a black, gray, or brown print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100005870_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units; press seams toward darker print to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 48 triangle-squares total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, sew an orange, gold, or rust print 1×2-1⁄2" rectangle to orange, gold, or rust side of a triangle-square. Press seam toward rectangle.

100005871_d2_600.jpg

6. Sew an orange, gold, or rust print 1×3" rectangle to top edge of Step 5 unit (Diagram 3). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100005872_d3_600.jpg

7. Add a black, gray, or brown print 1-1⁄2 ×3" rectangle to right-hand edge of Step 6 unit (Diagram 4). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100005873_d4_600.jpg

8. Add a black, gray, or brown print 1-1⁄2 ×4" rectangle to bottom edge of Step 7 unit (Diagram 5). Press as before.

100005874_d5_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 6, continue adding rectangles in clockwise order to Step 8 unit to make a Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 7-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100005875_d6_600.jpg

10. Repeat steps 5–9 to make 48 Log Cabin blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Log Cabin blocks in eight horizontal rows (note rotation of each block).

100005876_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece purple-and-black check 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×44-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece black cobweb print 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2" outer border strips

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Lila Taylor Scott machine-quilted large circles in the quilt center and a large stipple design in the outer border.

3. Bind with multicolor print binding strips.