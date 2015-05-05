Bold Statement

Capitalize on eye-catching prints for an oversize throw with a quick-to-piece symmetrical arrangement of large fabric cuts and a coordinating pillowcase.

Designer: Felicity Miller of Felicity

Materials For Quilt

1-3⁄4 yards taupe print (quilt top)

1-2⁄3 yards yellow print (quilt top)

1-1⁄3 yards brown print (quilt top, binding)

1-1⁄3 yards green print (quilt top)

7⁄8 yard yellow floral (quilt top)

4-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

74×81" batting

Materials For Pillowcase

1⁄8 yard red print (piping)

1⁄3 yard yellow print (band)

7⁄8 yard brown print (pillowcase body)

Finished quilt: 65-1⁄2×72-1⁄2"

Finished pillowcase: 30×20" (fits a standard-size bed pillow)

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Quilt measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances; pillowcase measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics For Quilt

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut rectangles lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From taupe print, cut:

2--25-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" rectangles

4--10-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From yellow print, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×58-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

4--10-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" rectangles

From green print, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" rectangles

From yellow floral, cut:

1--25-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" rectangle

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew a taupe print 10-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangle to each short edge of a yellow print 10-1⁄2×58-1⁄2" rectangle to make an outer row (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward taupe print rectangles. The outer row should be 10-1⁄2×72-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second outer row.

100549644_qad_600.jpg

2. Join a brown print 10-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" rectangle to each short edge of a green print 10-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" rectangle to make an inner row. Press seams toward brown print rectangles. The inner row should be 10-1⁄2×72-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second inner row.

3. Sew a taupe print 25-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" rectangle to each short edge of the yellow floral 25-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" rectangle to make center row. Press seams toward taupe print rectangles. The center row should be 25-1⁄2×72-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Lay out outer rows, inner rows, and center row (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

5. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Nancy Sharr machine-quilted an allover loop motif across the quilt top.

3. Bind with brown print binding strips.

Cut Fabrics For Pillowcase

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red print, cut:

1--2×41" strip

From yellow print, cut:

1--11×41" strip

From brown print, cut:

1--26×41" rectangle

Assemble Piping and Band

1. Join short ends of red print 2×41" strip to make a loop. Press seam open.

2. Fold loop in half with wrong side inside; press to make pillowcase piping.

3. Join short ends of yellow print 11×41" strip to make a loop. Press seam open.

4. Fold loop in half as done before; press to make pillowcase band.

Assemble Pillowcase

1. Fold brown print 26×41" rectangle in half crosswise to make a 26×20 -1⁄2" rectangle. Sew together long edges and one pair of short edges to make pillowcase body. Turn right side out and press flat.

2. Slide pillowcase piping over pillowcase body and align raw edges; baste (Diagram 1).

100549645_d1_600.jpg

3. Matching raw edges, position pillowcase band atop piping; pin together layers. Sew together through all layers (Diagram 2).

100549646_d2_600.jpg

4. Press pillowcase band open, pressing seams toward pillowcase body. Topstitch 1⁄8" from band edge on pillowcase body to secure seam allowances and complete pillowcase (Diagram 3).