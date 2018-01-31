Positive Effect

Large plus-sign blocks add up to a fast-to-sew quilt.

Machine quilter: Nicole Christoffersen

Materials

20-–9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints (blocks)

1-5/8" yard solid tan linen (blocks, sashing, border)

5/8 yard navy blue print (binding)

3-3/4 backing fabric

67x81" batting

Finished quilt: 58 -1/2x 72-1/2"

Finished blocks: 12" square

Instructions for three additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

From each assorted print fat eighth, cut:

4--5" squares

4--3-1⁄2 ×5" rectangles

From solid tan linen, cut:

7--2 -1⁄2×42" strips for border

6--2 -1⁄2×42" strips for sashing

15--2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

20--3-1⁄2" squares

From navy blue print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four matching 5" squares from one print, four matching 3-1⁄2×5" rectangles from a second print, and a solid tan 3-1⁄2" square.

2. Lay out pieces in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward rectangles. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100651731_blk_web.jpg

3. Repeat to make 20 blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and solid tan 2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing rectangles in five horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

100651732_qad_web.jpg

2. Cut and piece solid tan 2-1⁄2×42" strips for sashing to make sashing strips in lengths below:

4--2-1⁄2×54-1⁄2 " sashing strips

3. Join block rows and sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips.

4. Cut and piece (if necessary) solid tan 2-1⁄2×42" strips for border to make border strips in lengths below:

2--2-1⁄2×68-1⁄2 "

2--2-1⁄2×58-1⁄2 "

5. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Nicole Christoffersen machine-quilted interlocking circles across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

100651734_quilt_web.jpg

3. Bind with navy blue print binding strips.