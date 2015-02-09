Chain piecing makes easy work of the sharp points in this classic blue-and-white icy-crystal delight.

Quiltmaker: Janelle Swenson

Materials

2-5⁄8 yards total assorted white prints (blocks, outer border)

2-5⁄8 yards total assorted blue prints (blocks, outer border)

1 yard dark blue print (inner border, binding)

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

63×71" batting

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2×64-1⁄2"

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted white prints, cut:

168--2-7⁄8" squares (you'll need 42 sets of 4 matching squares)

168--2-1⁄2" squares (you'll need 42 sets of 4 squares to match each set of 2-7⁄8" squares)

56--2-7⁄8" squares for outer border

4--2-1⁄2" squares for outer border

From assorted blue prints, cut:

168--2-7⁄8" squares (you'll need 42 sets of 4 matching squares)

168--2-1⁄2" squares (you'll need 42 sets of 4 squares to match each set of 2-7⁄8" squares)

56--2-7⁄8" squares for outer border

From dark blue print, cut:

12--2-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border and binding

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather a set of white print pieces (four 2-7⁄8" squares and four 2-1⁄2" squares from the same white print) and a set of blue print pieces (four 2-7⁄8" squares and four 2-1⁄2" squares from the same blue print).

2. With a pencil, draw a diagonal line on wrong side of white print 2-7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under the squares.)

3. Layer a marked white print 2-7⁄8" square atop each blue print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100234521_600.jpg

4. Cut a pair apart on the drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward blue triangle, to make a triangle-square (Diagram 2). The triangle-squares should each be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight matching triangle-squares total.

100227239_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3 for placement, sew together two triangle-squares, a blue print 2-1⁄2" square, and a white print 21⁄2" square in pairs. Press seams toward squares. Join pairs to make a unit A. Press seam open. Unit A should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second unit A.

100227240_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat Step 5 using the same pieces in a different arrangement to make two of Unit B.

100227241_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together A and B units in pairs; press seams toward unit B. Join pairs to make a star block. Press seam open. The star block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100227242_600.jpg

8. Repeat steps 1 through 7 to make 42 star blocks total.

9. Repeat steps 2 through 4 using the remaining assorted white print and blue print 2-7⁄8" squares to make 112 triangle-squares total. Set aside for outer border.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to photograph for placement, lay out the 42 star blocks in seven horizontal rows.

100365418_600new.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 48-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece dark blue print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2×52-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border.

3. Referring to photograph for placement, sew together 30 outer border triangle-squares to make a long outer border strip. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

4. Sew together 26 outer border triangle-squares and two white print 2-1⁄2" squares to make a short outer border strip. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

5. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The featured quilt was stitched with beige thread in an allover curlicue design.