Butter Churn

A Churn Dash variation forms intriguing interlocking squares. Rotary-cutting makes it easy to reconstruct this antique quilt-no need for templates!

Materials

5 yards solid white (blocks, binding)

3-5⁄8 yards solid yellow (blocks)

5-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

81×91" batting

Finished quilt: 72-1⁄4 ×82-1⁄2"

Finished block: 10-1⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

112--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 224 triangles total

56--4" squares

From solid yellow, cut:

56--6-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 224 triangles total

224--2-1⁄4 ×4" rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Align 2" line on an acrylic ruler with point of a solid white triangle and bottom of ruler with long edge of triangle (Diagram 1). Rotary-cut along ruler's right-hand edge.

100681320_d1_600.jpg

2. Rotate triangle 180º and align ruler's 4" line with triangle's cut edge (Diagram 2). Rotary-cut along ruler's right-hand edge to make a corner piece.

100681321_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 224 corner pieces total.

4. Sew together a corner piece and a solid yellow 2-1⁄4 ×4" rectangle to make a corner unit (Diagram 3). Press seam toward solid yellow. Repeat to make 224 corner units total.

100681322_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four corner units, four solid yellow triangles, and one solid white 4" square in three diagonal rows. Press seams away from corner units. Join rows to make a block. Press seams toward center row. The block should be 10-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 56 blocks total.

100681323_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in eight horizontal rows (see tip, above). Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100681324_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The maker of this antique quilt hand-quilted 1⁄4" inside each seam. She stitched a double-leaf motif in the center of each solid white piece and a single leaf in the center of each yellow piece (Quilting Diagram).

100681325_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with solid white binding strips.