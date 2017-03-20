Juxtaposition

Batiks in rich jewel tones make this throw-size quilt dance with color. Once individual blocks are completed, the quilt is assembled in vertical rows to ensure that the narrow pieces line up correctly.

Designer: Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Materials

26--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted batiks (blocks)

5⁄8 yard blue batik (binding)

3--3⁄4 yards backing fabric

67×72" batting

Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2 ×65-1⁄2"

Finished block: 7-1⁄2 ×5"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Choose Fabrics

Designer Amy Walsh used a variety of batiks in medium and dark jewel tones to make her quilt. The simplicity of the pattern lends itself well to other equally stunning combinations, such as 1930s reproduction prints or solids.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted batik, cut:

4--5×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-3⁄4 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄4 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue batik, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather a 5×5-1⁄2" rectangle and a 2-3⁄4 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle from the same batik, and a 1-1⁄4 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle from a different batik.

2. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out rectangles in a row. Join rectangles to make a block. Press seams open. (Amy prefers to press seams open to distribute the bulk of the seams evenly, providing better wear and giving the quilt a flatter appearance.) The block should be 8×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526429_blk_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 104 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in eight vertical rows. Amy used a design wall to arrange her blocks. In some cases she put contrasting colors next to each other to emphasize the rectangular design. To add interest and create the illusion of long lines, she positioned some blocks so the middle rectangles had the same color values.

100526430_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each vertical row. (Amy suggests that matching the seams of the middle rectangles is easier when sewing the rows vertically rather than horizontally.) Press seams open.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams open.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using olive green thread, Amy machine-quilted vertical lines (with occasional curves) about 1⁄4" apart across the quilt top.

3. Bind with blue batik binding strips.