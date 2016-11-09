Twin Stars

The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.

Designers: Cori Derksen and Myra Harder of Blue Meadow Designs

Materials

6 yards solid red (blocks, sashing, borders, binding)

3-3⁄4 yards solid white (blocks, sashing, middle border)

7-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

91×95" batting

Finished quilt: 84-1⁄2 ×89"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips and sashing strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From solid red, cut:

2--5-1⁄2 ×84-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5-1⁄2 ×79" outer border strips

2--2×71" inner border strips

2--2×69-1⁄2" inner border strips

9--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

12--2×23" sashing strips

10--2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

15--2×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

60--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 240 triangles total

120--3-1⁄2" squares

From solid white, cut:

2--3×74-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--3×74" middle border strips

30--2×20" sashing strips

30--2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

60--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 240 triangles total

30--3-1⁄2" squares

8--2" sashing squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two solid red and two solid white triangles in pairs. Press seams toward solid red. Join pairs to make an hourglass unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 120 hourglass units total. ​

100573960_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four hourglass units, four solid red 3-1⁄2" squares, and one solid white 3-1⁄2" square in three rows, noting direction of hourglass units. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares. Join rows to make a star block; press seams toward center row. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 30 star blocks total.

100573961_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Block Units

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two star blocks and one solid red 2×9-1⁄2" sashing strip to make a block subunit. Press seams toward solid red strip.

100573962_d3_600.jpg

2. Sew solid white 2×20" sashing strips to long edges of block subunit. Add solid white 2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips to remaining edges to make a block unit. Press seams toward solid white strips. The block unit should be 12-1⁄2×23" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 15 block units total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out block units, solid red 2×23" sashing strips, solid red 2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips, and solid white 2" sashing squares in five horizontal rows.

100573963_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward solid red sashing strips.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 66-1⁄2 ×71" including seam allowances.

4. Sew solid red 2×71" inner border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add solid red 2×69-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

5. Sew solid white 3×74" middle border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add solid white 3×74-1⁄2" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

6. Sew solid red 5-1⁄2 ×79" outer border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add solid red 5-1⁄2×84-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Lorna Lehn machine-quilted in the ditch around the block units. A loop design accents the middle border, and a single feather design anchors the outer border.

3. Bind with solid red binding strips.