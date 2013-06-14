High Light

Giant blocks, each created from just five large pieces, make this zesty quilt a snap to complete.

Quiltmaker: Mary Pepper

Machine-Quilter: Nancy Sharr

Materials

1-1/2 yards total assorted black-and-white prints (blocks)

2-1/4 yards total assorted white-and-black prints (blocks)

3/4 yard total assorted yellow-and-white prints (blocks)

1 yard solid black (inner border, binding)

1 yard black-and-white print (outer border)

3-3/4 yards backing fabric

72x91" batting

Finished quilt: 65-1/2x84-1/2"

Finished block: 19" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted black-and-white prints, cut:

24--8-1/2" squares (12 sets of 2 matching pieces)

From assorted white-and-black prints, cut:

24--8-1/2x11-1/2" rectangles (12 sets of 2 matching pieces)

From assorted yellow-and-white prints, cut:

12--3-1/2x19-1/2" rectangles

From solid black, cut:

8--2-1/2x42" binding strips

7--1-1/2x42" strips for inner border

From black-and-white print, cut:

8--3-1/2x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. Lay out two matching black-and-white print squares, two matching white-and-black print rectangles, and one yellow-and-white print rectangle (Block Assembly Diagram).

img_high-lightlg_3.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in sections. Join sections to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 19-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in rows.

img_high-lightlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 57-1/2x76-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece solid black 1-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x76-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x59-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece black-and-white print 3-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--3-1/2x78-1/2" outer border strips

2--3-1/2x65-1/2" outer border strips

4. Add long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Nancy Sharr stitched circle shapes of various sizes across the quilt top.

3. Bind with solid black binding strips.