Designer: Peggy Kotek

Materials

3-1⁄2 yards total of assorted blue prints for blocks, border, and binding

2-1⁄2 yards total of assorted tan prints for blocks

3-1⁄2 yards of backing fabric

61×78" of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 55×72"

Finished block: 8-1⁄2" square

Quantities specified for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. The block cutting instructions are included in the assembly instructions.

From assorted blue prints, cut:

2--1⁄2"-wide strips, varying in length from 6"–20", to total approximately 270" in length for border

2--1⁄2"-wide strips, varying in length from 6"–20", to total approximately 270" in length for binding

Cut and Assemble the Winding Ways Blocks

The following instructions result in one Winding Ways block with a tan print background. Repeat the cutting and assembly instructions to make a total of 24 Winding Ways blocks that have tan print backgrounds. Then repeat the cutting and assembly instructions, using a blue print for the B and C pieces and a tan print for the A pieces, to make a total of 24 Winding Ways blocks that have blue print backgrounds. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From a blue print, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From a tan print, cut:

4 each of patterns B and C

1. Layer a tan print B piece atop a blue print A piece; match the center marks on the curved edges (Diagram 1). Using slender pins and picking up only a few threads at a time, pin at the center, then at each end; pin generously in between (Diagram 2). Sew together the pieces, removing each pin just before your needle reaches it, to make a subunit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the B piece. Repeat to make a total of four subunits.

100227936_d1_600.jpg

100227932_d2_600.jpg

100227937_d3_600.jpg

2. In the same manner, pin and sew a tan print C piece to one edge of a subunit to make a Winding Ways unit (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowances toward the subunit. Repeat to make a total of four Winding Ways units.

100227938_d4_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5 for placement, sew together four Winding Ways units in pairs. Press the seam allowances toward the C pieces. Then join the pairs to make a Winding Ways block. Press the seam allowances toward the C pieces. The pieced Winding Ways block should measure 9" square, including the seam allowances.

100227935_d5_600.jpg

Assemble the Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram and the photograph, lay out the 48 pieced Winding Ways blocks in eight horizontal rows, alternating tan and blue print backgrounds.

100227933_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the blocks with blue print backgrounds. Then join the rows to make the quilt center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should measure 51-1⁄2 ×68-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

Add the Border

1. Cut and piece the assorted blue print 2-1⁄2"-wide strips to make the following:

2--2-1⁄2 ×68-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×55-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew the long blue print border strips to the long edges of the pieced quilt center. Then add the short blue print border strips to the short edges of the pieced quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the blue print border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Peggy Kotek machine-quilted in the ditch between each Winding Ways block. She used continuous curve quilting in the Winding Ways blocks on the tan prints.

3. Use the assorted blue print 2-1⁄2"-wide strips to bind the quilt.