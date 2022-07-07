About Us
Who We Are
Welcome to AllPeopleQuilt.com. We are America's quilting community. Our mission is to connect, inspire, educate, and motivate passionate quilters of all skill levels. Brought to you by the staff of American Patchwork & Quilting® magazine, we offer an extensive library of quilt patterns, sewing projects, and how-to tutorials using clear illustrations, step-by-step photos, and concise videos.
For 30 years, American Patchwork & Quilting® magazine has been the go-to resource for quilters to learn a new skill or simply sew something that brings pride and accomplishment. Since 2007, AllPeopleQuilt.com has continued that rich history and tradition in an immersive experience through curated and trending articles, weekly podcasts, informative videos, and friendly and fun social media accounts.
Our staff has over 110 years of quilting experience. We work with top designers in the quilting industry, popular fabric and product companies, technical editors, and skilled makers to produce trustworthy articles and patterns you'll find success in sewing. We know quilting is more than just a hobby – it's a lifestyle, and we're excited to share our love of quilting with other makers around the world.
Our Team
Lindsay Mayland, Digital Editor
Lindsay Mayland is the digital editor for AllPeopleQuilt.com, as well as the Product Editor for American Patchwork & Quilting. She has spent more than 10 years writing and editing for the website and magazines, producing video how-to content, writing quilt patterns (she's great at quilt math!), and building a passionate community of quilters on social media. She also hosts the popular American Patchwork & Quilting podcast. Lindsay has been crafty her whole life, fell in love with fabric after college, and has been sewing for more than 10 years. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in magazine editing and creative writing from Drake University.
Beth Peterson, Sales Promotion Manager
Beth Peterson is the Sales Promotion Manager. Beth learned to sew at a young age on her grandmother's borrowed machine, sewing clothing for dolls and later herself. Once she landed her job in the quilting department nearly 20 years ago, she has been immersed in quilting ever since! You might recognize Beth from her popular videos where she shares quilting products, tips, and demonstrates quilting and sewing projects and techniques. She's the point of contact for quilting industry advertisers and works on all things marketing, including custom sales programs, videos, website, social media, and the podcast. Beth completed her undergraduate degree at Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in advertising.
Doris Brunnette, Editor
Doris Brunnette is the editor of American Patchwork & Quilting. Doris comes from a long line of creators and learned to sew and quilt as a child. After finishing graduate school, she picked sewing back up and has been creating quilts for 20+ years. She even finds time to create the occasional garment for herself or little ones in her life. She enjoys exploring new techniques and often designs her own projects. She previously was the editor for Quilts & More and Quilt Sampler magazines, worked a decade as a museum curator, as a technical editor for Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting magazine, and as editor for Landauer Publishing's quilting books, all while curating a large collection of fabric in her freetime. Her designs have been featured in various magazines, and she is co-owner of the pattern design company, Row House Creations. She holds a B.F.A and an M.A. in Art & Design and Art History/Museum Studies, respectively.
Diane Tomlinson, Associate Editor
Diane Tomlinson is the associate editor for American Patchwork & Quilting. A 15-year veteran of magazine publishing, including former editor positions at Fons & Porter Love of Quilting, Easy Quilts, and Quilty, Diane coordinates the design and making of color options, day-to-day routing of files, and serves as the liaison with fabric companies. She also has taught and presented at quilt guilds and national quilting shows across the country, including the Original Sewing and Quilt Expo, and has had over 40 quilt designs published in magazines and books. Diane grew up in a family of quilters, studied art, and has a deep appreciation for the creative process.
Elizabeth Stumbo, Art Director
Elizabeth Stumbo is the Art Director for American Patchwork & Quilting, with more than 18 years of experience in publishing and has been a quilter for nearly as long. She is the previous art director of Quilts & More and Quilt Sampler magazines. Elizabeth enjoys directing photography and designing layouts that celebrate both the art and the everyday beauty of quilts. As a fourth generation quilter, she shares her passion for quilting with her family and eagerly looks forward to their next family quilt retreat. Elizabeth holds a B.F.A. in Design and a Communication Studies minor from the University of Iowa.
Alison Gamm, Senior Graphic Designer
Alison Gamm is the senior graphic designer of Quilts & More and Holiday Crafts magazines. Throughout her career in publishing, she has immersed herself in all things quilting. She has vast experience with layout design, art direction, quilt construction, technical illustrations, and branded content design. Alison loves sharing her passion for quilting with others, and often spends free time in her sewing room. She received her BFA degree in Graphic Design from Iowa State University.
Better Homes & Gardens Sewing Studio
Located in the American Patchwork & Quilting Headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, the Sewing Studio is a functional sewing space, pattern and product testing lab, and video studio for our editorial staff to use as needed. The Sewing Studio was remodeled in 2020, and is outfitted with the latest sewing machines, longarm machine, and fabric, as well as tried and true sewing products and tools, so we can accurately create projects and articles, test instructions and products, and collaborate with designers and advertisers in the quilting industry.
Our Content Integrity Promise
We are proud of our accuracy in our quilt patterns and our high-quality how-to content that you can trust. We want all our readers to be successful in sewing projects and trying new techniques. Each pattern is written by a skilled editor, copy edited, tested by a quilter, and looked over by a technical editor for yardage and math accuracy.
Original illustrations, graphics, images, and videos are created by internal teams, who collaborate with experts in their fields to produce assets that represent diverse voices, perspectives, and context. Periodic review by editors ensures the quality, accuracy, and integrity of these assets. Photos and videos are not edited in any way that may cause them to be false or misleading.
Our how-to articles are updated as new tools, techniques, and information is available. We follow strict style guides we've developed over the past 30 years to make sure every pattern and technique, no matter how complicated, is as easy as possible to follow.
We correct any factual errors in a transparent manner and strive to make it easy for our readers to bring errors to our attention. Find known pattern errors from our magazines here. If you ever come across a pattern or article you think needs to be improved, please email us at apq@dotdashmdp.com to let us know.
Read our full integrity promise including our policies on accuracy and corrections, fact checking independence and impartiality, and originality, which are aligned with the Dotdash Meredith Content Integrity Promise.
Diversity Pledge
AllPeopleQuilt.com believes that all people can be quilters, and they all deserve respect, representation, and opportunity. We work to create content that elevates the voices of talented creatives and experts. We believe in telling personal and unique stories behind those creatives and experts.
We are committed to diversifying our contributor network to amplify BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices, from featured designers and creatives to writers, illustrators, photographers, stylists, and freelance staff who work on our brand. We strive for inclusivity in our editorial coverage and are regularly updating our style guide to avoid problematic terms.
Contact Us
Magazine Subscriptions Customer Service
To order a subscription, visit magazines.com.
To notify us of an address change, or get help with your subscription, click here for online self-service, email apqcustserv@cdsfulfillment.com, or call 800-677-4876 (option 1).
Editorial Inquiries
For questions related to the editorial content in the magazine or website, please e-mail apq@dotdashmdp.com.
Advertise
To download our media kit, click here.
Engage with Us
About Dotdash Meredith
AllPeopleQuilt.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family, an operating business of IAC.
Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 50 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Lifewire, WOOD, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, Southern Living, and more.
Learn more about the team behind Dotdash Meredith.