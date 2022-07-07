Doris Brunnette is the editor of American Patchwork & Quilting. Doris comes from a long line of creators and learned to sew and quilt as a child. After finishing graduate school, she picked sewing back up and has been creating quilts for 20+ years. She even finds time to create the occasional garment for herself or little ones in her life. She enjoys exploring new techniques and often designs her own projects. She previously was the editor for Quilts & More and Quilt Sampler magazines, worked a decade as a museum curator, as a technical editor for Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting magazine, and as editor for Landauer Publishing's quilting books, all while curating a large collection of fabric in her freetime. Her designs have been featured in various magazines, and she is co-owner of the pattern design company, Row House Creations. She holds a B.F.A and an M.A. in Art & Design and Art History/Museum Studies, respectively.