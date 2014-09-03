I Spy Halloween

Goblins and witches and bats, oh my! Scary things are the theme of this seasonal "hide-and-seek" throw.

Designer: Lila Taylor Scott

Materials

81--4-3⁄4" squares assorted novelty prints, fussy-cut on point (blocks)

3⁄8 yard mottled orange (blocks)

4--3⁄8-yard pieces orange prints (blocks)

4--3⁄8-yard pieces yellow prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard purple print (inner border)

2 yards orange-and-yellow check (outer border)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) green print (vine and leaf appliqués)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) dark orange print (pumpkin appliqués)

Scraps of black print (stem appliqués)

5⁄8 yard orange polka dot (binding)

4-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

73×76" batting

3⁄4 yard fusible web

Finished quilt: 66-1⁄2×69-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines. To avoid stiff appliqués, trim away center of each fusible-web piece to about 3⁄8" from outer edge. This allows the center of the appliqué to remain soft.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From mottled orange, cut:

17--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make 34 triangles total

From each orange print, cut:

17--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make 34 triangles total

From each yellow print, cut:

17--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make 34 triangles total

From purple print, cut:

6--2×42" strips for inner border

From orange-and-yellow check, cut:

2--6-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--61⁄2×571⁄2" outer border strips

From green print, cut:

1--15" square

2 each of patterns C and C reversed

From dark orange print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From black print, cut:

2 of Pattern B

From orange polka dot, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

From fusible web, cut:

1--15" square

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew a mottled orange triangle to top left edge of a novelty print 4-3⁄4" square. Add an orange print triangle to the opposite edge. Sew a second mottled orange triangle to top right edge of square. Add a second orange print triangle to remaining edge to make a Square-in-a-Square block. Press all seams toward triangles. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100548515_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, and repeating Step 1, make 72 Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

100548518_600_0.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew a mottled orange triangle to the left top edge of a novelty print 4-3⁄4" square. Add an orange print triangle to the adjacent edge. Press seams toward triangles. Trim to 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" to make a Unit A.

100548516_600.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, and repeating Step 3, make five A units total.

5. Sew an orange print triangle to the top right edge of a novelty print 4-3⁄4" square. Add a yellow print triangle to the adjacent edge. Press seams toward triangles. Trim to 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" to make a Unit B (Diagram 3).

100548517_600.jpg

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, and repeating Step 5, make four B units total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and A and B units in nine rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 51-1⁄2×54-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece purple print 2×42"strips to make:

4--2×54-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew two inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew short orange-and-yellow check outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add long orange-and-yellow check outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Appliqué Border

1. Press 15" fusible-web square onto wrong side of green print 15" square following the manufacturer's instructions; let cool.

2. Cut fused green print square into enough 3⁄8"-wide bias strips to total 112" in length. Piece 3⁄8"-wide bias strips to make:

4--28"-long vine appliqués

3. Peel off paper backing from a green print vine appliqué. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out two vine appliqués in gentle curves on one corner of outer border. Add one dark orange print A pumpkin, one black print B stem, one green print C leaf, and one green print C reversed leaf along vines. Fuse all pieces in place.

100548519_600.jpg

4. With threads that match appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around outside edge of each piece to make an appliquéd border corner.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to appliqué the opposite border corner.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Lila used metallic thread and stitched diagonal lines across the quilt top and in the ditch around the inner border. She used matching thread to meander around the outer border. Using brown thread and a narrow zigzag stitch, Lila added curved lines on the pumpkins.

3. Bind with orange polka dot binding strips.