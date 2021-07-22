Cottage Christmas Table Topper
For a quick holiday table topper, piece a simple block in a traditional seasonal color palette. Fabrics are from the Farmhouse Christmas collection by Echo Park Paper Co. for Riley Blake Designs.
Inspired by: Golden Bounty from designer Megan Jimenez of Quilt Story
Quilt tester: Sarah Huechteman
Finished size: 32-1/2" square
Finished block: 16" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1/2 yard each red print and solid white (blocks)
- 1/3 yard green print (blocks)
- 1/4 each white print and red plaid (blocks)
- 3/8 yard green stripe (binding)
- 1-1/2 yards backing fabric
- 41"-square batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From red print, cut:
- 16—2-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles
- 8 —1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles
- 8 —1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles
From green print, cut:
- 36—2-1/2" squares
From white print, cut:
- 16—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles
From solid white, cut:
- 16—2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles
- 16—2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles
From red plaid, cut:
- 16—2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles
From green stripe, cut:
- 4—2-1/2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew red print 1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of a green print 2-1/2" square. The unit should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances.
2) Referring to Diagram 2, add red print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles to Step 2 unit. The unit now should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.
3) Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four green print 2-1/2" squares, four white print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, and Step 3 unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make center unit. The unit should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.
4) Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four green print 2-1/2" squares, four red print 2-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles, and center unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows. The center unit now should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.
5) Sew solid white 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles to opposite ends of a red plaid 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle to make Unit A (Diagram 5). The unit should be 2-1/2×12-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit A.
6) Add A units to opposite edges of center unit (Diagram 6). The center unit now should be 12-1/2×16-1/2" including seam allowances.
7) Sew solid white 2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles to opposite ends of a red plaid 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle to make Unit B (Diagram 7). The unit should be 2-1/2×16-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit B.
8) Add B units to remaining edges of center unit to complete block (Diagram 8). The block should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.
9) Repeat steps 1–8 to make four blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks.
2) Sew blocks together in pairs. Press seams open.
3) Join pairs to complete quilt top. Press seams open.
Finish Quilt
1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2) Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Sarah Huechteman machine-quilted straight lines 2" apart in a grid design across the quilt top.
3) Bind with green stripe binding strips.