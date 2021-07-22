For a quick holiday table topper, piece a simple block in a traditional seasonal color palette. Fabrics are from the Farmhouse Christmas collection by Echo Park Paper Co. for Riley Blake Designs .

Inspired by: Golden Bounty from designer Megan Jimenez of Quilt Story

Quilt tester: Sarah Huechteman

Finished size: 32-1/2" square

Finished block: 16" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/2 yard each red print and solid white (blocks)

red print and solid white (blocks) 1/3 yard green print (blocks)

1/4 each white print and red plaid (blocks)

white print and red plaid (blocks) 3/8 yard green stripe (binding)

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

41"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red print, cut:

16—2-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles

8 —1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

8 —1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles

From green print, cut:

36—2-1/2" squares

From white print, cut:

16—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

From solid white, cut:

16—2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

16—2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

From red plaid, cut:

16—2-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangles

From green stripe, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew red print 1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of a green print 2-1/2" square. The unit should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

2) Referring to Diagram 2, add red print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles to Step 2 unit. The unit now should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

3) Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four green print 2-1/2" squares, four white print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles, and Step 3 unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make center unit. The unit should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

4) Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four green print 2-1/2" squares, four red print 2-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles, and center unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows. The center unit now should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

5) Sew solid white 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles to opposite ends of a red plaid 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle to make Unit A (Diagram 5). The unit should be 2-1/2×12-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit A.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

6) Add A units to opposite edges of center unit (Diagram 6). The center unit now should be 12-1/2×16-1/2" including seam allowances.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

7) Sew solid white 2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles to opposite ends of a red plaid 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle to make Unit B (Diagram 7). The unit should be 2-1/2×16-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit B.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

8) Add B units to remaining edges of center unit to complete block (Diagram 8). The block should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

9) Repeat steps 1–8 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks.

Cottage Christmas Table Topper

2) Sew blocks together in pairs. Press seams open.

3) Join pairs to complete quilt top. Press seams open.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2) Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Sarah Huechteman machine-quilted straight lines 2" apart in a grid design across the quilt top.