Fall Quilt Patterns

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors Updated July 18, 2022

Choose rich colors and autumn motifs for quilts and wall hangings that are ideal for fall.

Start Slideshow

1 of 42

Nature Walk Scrappy Throw Quilt

Transition through seasons with a quilt that has blocks arranged from summery hues to cooler colors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 42

Spellbound Halloween Throw Quilt

No bones about it–Halloween prints give a spooky vibe to classic blocks in a festive throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 42

Green Acres

Tiny Square-in-a-Square units look like perfectly manicured olive-green fields viewed from above.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 42

Modern Maple

Whether you go with solids or prints, jumbo Maple Leaf blocks are a cinch to make.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 42

Rustling Leaves

Subtle color shifts in the background allow dark triangles to dance across a quilt top.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 42

Cinnamon Swirl

Rectangular blocks and Pinwheel sashing squares put a spin on traditional Irish Chain blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 42

Autumn Gems

Don't be fooled by the hexagon shapes that bounce across the surface of this fall-inspired throw. The shapes are formed with a trapezoid pattern. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 42

Changing Seasons

Celebrate autumn with a wall quilt composed of traditional Churn Dash blocks pieced in fall-inspired prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 42

Logging On

Dig into your scrap basket and make blocks that start with center squares and build out. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 42

Maple Leaf Farm

Cultivate a trio of techniques-hand and machine appliqué and hand embroidery-on a throw that has a harvest theme.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 42

Pinwheels & Pumpkin Seeds

A double helping of patchwork and appliqué makes this wall hanging a fall delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 42

Fall Favorites Quilt

Combine three beloved quilt blocks—Churn Dash, Courthouse Steps, and Irish Chain—in a seasonal quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 42

Cabins at Valley Forge

A traditional Log Cabin quilt includes plenty of folk art appeal with large stars and cross-stitches hand-quilted with perle cotton.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 42

The Great Pumpkin

Assorted fall colors are the perfect combination in this folksy wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 42

Amber Fields

Arrange 100 Shoo Fly blocks on point to make this rich, autumnal throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 42

Chocolate Sparkle

Taupes, browns, and other neutrals give timeless appeal to a classic quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 42

Pumpkin Picking

Whether you prefer fall fun or Halloween haunts, mix and match pumpkin, star, and leaf blocks to customize a sampler quilt.

Buy this pattern here.

18 of 42

Harvest Rows

Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 42

Ease into Autumn

This showcase for fall-tone fabrics is fast to cut and quick to piece.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 42

Apple Crisp

Brown sugar hues and a bounty of reds are sprinkled throughout a tantalizing throw featuring Snowball and Four-Patch blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 42

A Dash of Autumn

Look closely: There really aren't Churn Dash blocks in this quilt. It's the intersections of the asymmetrical block that create the appearance of Church Dash.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 42

Fall Picnic Quilt

Traditional fall colors mix surprising well with aqua, pink, and coral for a picnic basket quilt that has autumnal style.

Get the free quilt pattern here,

23 of 42

Little Bit of Fall

Combine Four-Patch units into Nine-Patch blocks with sashing for a simple and traditional wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 42

Side Dish

Serve up a delightful asymmetrical quilt by wrapping a helping of Broken Dishes blocks with appliquéd and pieced borders on just two sides.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 42

Autumn Bliss

Enjoy the wonders of autumn year-round-without any raking. Appliqué wool oak leaves and acorns, and hand-quilt to create a stunning wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 42

Pumpkin Patch Wall Quilt

Piece pumpkin blocks in a palette of rich fall colors for a seasonal quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

27 of 42

Falling Leaves

This oh-sew-easy bed quilt makes creating curves a breeze when you learn the trick-fusible appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 42

Autumn Spice

Black and cream prints work together to unify striking reddish hues ranging from paprika to cinnamon.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

29 of 42

Orchard Lane

Time-saving strip piecing makes it easy to complete a Four-Patch quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

30 of 42

Shifts of Nature

Choose deep, rich batiks in inviting earth tones for a wall hanging with natural style. Play with a subtle shift of browns to provide a framework and make setting triangles stand out.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 42

Flight of Geese

Gather a bevy of fall-tone prints for a seasonal throw that showcases the classic Flying Geese block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

32 of 42

Fun Fall Scene

Fun fall prints and wonky pieced blocks make up a whimsical autumn wall hanging. A pumpkin block in assorted oranges pops off the quilt for a bright seasonal design.

Get this quilt pattern here.

33 of 42

Rustic Zigzag Wall Hanging

Gold, brown, and rust fabrics combine beautifully to create a graphic fall wall hanging.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 42

On the Fly

Fins, feathers, and fur fussy-cut from nature-motif fabrics punctuate the warm colors of this flannel throw made for anyone who loves the outdoors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

35 of 42

Natural Beauty

A woodsy quilt featuring faux wood-grain fabric and tree-ring-style quilting will have you yearning for the great outdoors.

Get this quilt pattern here.

36 of 42

Feels Like Fall

Mark autumn's arrival with a scrappy wall hanging of Flying Geese and pieced pumpkins. It's a great way to use up some of your stash.

Buy this pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 42

Nature's Canvas

Soften the look of a wall quilt with painterly prints showcasing brushstrokes, stamped designs, and unevenly drawn geometrics. Use a mix of floral, leaf, and bright pops of color for an artist's take on nature.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

38 of 42

Fall Spice Bed Quilt

Select an assortment of fall-theme fabrics and sew hexagons into a cozy bed quilt.

Get this quilt pattern here.

39 of 42

Fall's Falling Leaves

Use classic autumn colors to transform four blocks into a fabulous fall wall hanging. A cream hue frames the tumbling leaves in the center.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 42

Tumbling Leaves

Autumn's olive, ecru, and cinnamon tones drift indoors in this striking wall quilt. Two sizes of maple leaves are easily constructed with simple squares and triangles.

Get this quilt pattern here.

41 of 42

Shades of Autumn

Autumn appliqués are a perfect match for an easy-to-piece quilt. The Nine-Patch blocks and border triangles are quick to assemble with strip piecing. Blanket-stitching completes the look.

Buy this pattern here.

42 of 42

Maple Leaf Log Cabins

Each leaf in this wall hanging stands out from its low-contrast, neutral-tone frame.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors