Festive Table Toppers

Updated November 09, 2020

Set a merry holiday table this year with cute (and simple) table toppers and runners. Warm seasonal colors will make your guests feel right at home.

Christmas Cottage

Sew a table runner fit for the season using foundation piecing and machine appliqué.

Get the free pattern here.

Hint of the Holidays

A subtle palette and understated motifs make this runner table-ready for Christmas dinner and beyond.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Snowman Quartet

No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.

Get the free pattern here.

Christmas Cabin Table Runner

Create five Courthouse Steps blocks in cheery holiday colors for a special seasonal table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Noel

Send out a cheerful holiday greeting with a holly-and-berry table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Poinsettia and Pine

The muted colors and soft felted wool make this folksy table runner a holiday favorite.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Double Vision

Create a beautiful holiday table topper that echoes the seasonal appliqué on both the quilt center and outer border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Our Best Holiday Table Toppers

Dress your home for the holidays with these festive table toppers that last through the season! Using a variety of techniques, these holiday table toppers are perfect as quick and easy gifts or for adding seasonal color and motifs to your home.

Buy these patterns here.

Yule Log

It's never too early to start making Christmas presents. To create this table runner, sew together three blocks using a Log Cabin variation and add borders.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Good Cheer

Using a border print makes it easy to whip up this pretty holiday project to trim your table or delight your secret pal.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Winter Cabin

Use a straight furrows setting for Log Cabin blocks in an icy winter color scheme to create a striking seasonal table runner.

Get the free pattern here.

Peppermint Table Mat

Whip up a two-color table mat using six fat quarters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Friendship Cottages

Like the road to a friend's house is never long, it won't take you long to complete this easy appliqué table runner for your holiday table.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pop of Poinsettia

Set a more neutral holiday table with a runner sporting a background of cream and black. A poinsettia adds a pop of red, creating a festive focal point.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Timeless Beauty Table Topper

Use a classic color combination to piece a table topper that makes a statement.

Get the free pattern here.

Traditional Holiday Table Topper

Sew a fast and festive table topper using scraps of traditional holiday fabrics.

Get the free pattern here.

Happy Holidays

Whimsical holly appliqués and prairie points in an array of prints give this festive table topper seasonal cheer.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Branching Out

While it looks like traditional needle-turn appliqué, this seasonal quilt is all sewn by machine. You should be able to get it done in time for gift-giving!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wee Wonder

Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units.

Get the free pattern here.

Pennies and Stars

Combine stars, circles, and beads in a penny rug made of wool. Classic holiday colors make this a perfect decoration for a side table or even under a tiny Christmas tree.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Log Cabin Table Topper

Sew Log Cabin blocks to create a festive table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wool Flower Table Topper

Add warmth to your table with a wool table topper with beautiful appliqué flowers.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Holiday Appliqué Place Mat

Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims.

Get the free pattern here.

Pinwheels Table Topper

This scrappy table topper uses bright reds and greens mixed with black for a modern centerpiece.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars and Leaves Appliqué

Fusible appliqué and a small zigzag stitch make this table topper quick to assemble before the holidays.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Snowflakes & Heart Wool Table Mat

You don't even need a sewing machine to make this winter wool table appliqué centerpiece.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Poinsettia Table Runner

Adorn your holiday table with festive fabric poinsettias. The machine-appliquéd petals and leaves, cut from multiple shades of red and green prints, are stitched to Log Cabin blocks.

Buy the pattern here.

