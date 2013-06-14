Festive Table Toppers
Set a merry holiday table this year with cute (and simple) table toppers and runners. Warm seasonal colors will make your guests feel right at home.
Christmas Cottage
Sew a table runner fit for the season using foundation piecing and machine appliqué.
Hint of the Holidays
A subtle palette and understated motifs make this runner table-ready for Christmas dinner and beyond.
Snowman Quartet
No matter where you sit in relation to this table topper, a happy snowman will be smiling at you.
Christmas Cabin Table Runner
Create five Courthouse Steps blocks in cheery holiday colors for a special seasonal table runner.
Noel
Send out a cheerful holiday greeting with a holly-and-berry table topper.
Poinsettia and Pine
The muted colors and soft felted wool make this folksy table runner a holiday favorite.
Double Vision
Create a beautiful holiday table topper that echoes the seasonal appliqué on both the quilt center and outer border.
Dress your home for the holidays with these festive table toppers that last through the season! Using a variety of techniques, these holiday table toppers are perfect as quick and easy gifts or for adding seasonal color and motifs to your home.
Yule Log
It's never too early to start making Christmas presents. To create this table runner, sew together three blocks using a Log Cabin variation and add borders.
Good Cheer
Using a border print makes it easy to whip up this pretty holiday project to trim your table or delight your secret pal.
Winter Cabin
Use a straight furrows setting for Log Cabin blocks in an icy winter color scheme to create a striking seasonal table runner.
Peppermint Table Mat
Whip up a two-color table mat using six fat quarters.
Friendship Cottages
Like the road to a friend's house is never long, it won't take you long to complete this easy appliqué table runner for your holiday table.
Pop of Poinsettia
Set a more neutral holiday table with a runner sporting a background of cream and black. A poinsettia adds a pop of red, creating a festive focal point.
Timeless Beauty Table Topper
Use a classic color combination to piece a table topper that makes a statement.
Traditional Holiday Table Topper
Sew a fast and festive table topper using scraps of traditional holiday fabrics.
Happy Holidays
Whimsical holly appliqués and prairie points in an array of prints give this festive table topper seasonal cheer.
Branching Out
While it looks like traditional needle-turn appliqué, this seasonal quilt is all sewn by machine. You should be able to get it done in time for gift-giving!
Wee Wonder
Try a scrappy mini quilt featuring small prints in creatively arranged small units.
Pennies and Stars
Combine stars, circles, and beads in a penny rug made of wool. Classic holiday colors make this a perfect decoration for a side table or even under a tiny Christmas tree.
Log Cabin Table Topper
Sew Log Cabin blocks to create a festive table topper.
Wool Flower Table Topper
Add warmth to your table with a wool table topper with beautiful appliqué flowers.
Holiday Appliqué Place Mat
Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims.
Pinwheels Table Topper
This scrappy table topper uses bright reds and greens mixed with black for a modern centerpiece.
Stars and Leaves Appliqué
Fusible appliqué and a small zigzag stitch make this table topper quick to assemble before the holidays.
Snowflakes & Heart Wool Table Mat
You don't even need a sewing machine to make this winter wool table appliqué centerpiece.
Poinsettia Table Runner
Adorn your holiday table with festive fabric poinsettias. The machine-appliquéd petals and leaves, cut from multiple shades of red and green prints, are stitched to Log Cabin blocks.