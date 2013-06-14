Pumpkin Panel Quilt

Begin with a panel and finish with a throw-just by adding borders. Here's a great way to use those scraps you've been saving!

Quilt designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

From American Patchwork & Quilting, October 2007

Designer Notes: Designer Roseann Meehan Kermes used the Pumpkin Glen fabric collection by Kim Schaefer for Andover.

Most preprinted panels are 42" in height (with the panel height running from selvage to selvage), but panel width can vary. Her original quilt design was based on a 32-1/2x42" panel, so Roseann added an inner border to the side edges of this panel to make it 32-1/2" wide. For a more pleasing proportion; she also added the same width inner border to the top and bottom edges.

Materials

1‑-23-1/2x42" preprinted panel (quilt center)

1 yard total assorted gold and orange prints (outer border)

1 yard total assorted green and grey prints (outer border)

1/8 yard brown print (outer border)

1-1/8 yards dark rust print (inner border, binding)

31/8 yards backing fabric

55x73" batting

Finished quilt: 48-1/2x67"

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton, 44/45"-wide fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows.

From assorted gold and orange prints, cut:

24--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 48 triangles total

From assorted green and grey prints, cut:

24--4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 48 triangles total

From assorted gold, orange, green, grey, and brown prints, cut:

10--4x8-1/2" rectangles

16--3-1/4x8-1/2" rectangles

12--2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

From dark rust print, cut:

2--5x42" inner border strips

2--5x32-1/2" inner border strips

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a gold or orange print triangle and a green or grey print triangle to make a triangle-square. Press seam toward gold or orange print. The triangle-square should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances (Diagram 1). Repeat to make a second matching triangle-square.

img_panelquiltpumpkinlg_3a_0.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 24 sets of two matching triangle-squares.

3. Sew together two sets of two matching triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Flying Geese block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_panelquiltpumpkinlg_3b_0.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 12 Flying Geese blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew dark rust print 5x42" inner border strips to long edges of preprinted 23-1/2x42" panel. Add dark rust print 5x32-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges of panel. Press all seams toward border. The quilt center now should be 32-1/2x51" including seam allowances.

2. Lay out five 4x8-1/2" rectangles, eight 3-1/4x8-1/2" rectangles, and six 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles from assorted gold, orange, green, grey, and brown prints in a row. Join rectangles to make a side outer border strip; press seams in one direction. Trim strip to 8-1/2x51" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second side outer border strip.

3. Referring to photograph, sew together six Flying Geese blocks to make top outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 8-1/2x48-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom outer border strip.

4. Sew side outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add top and bottom outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Complete Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Patti Trygg echo-quilted around each motif in the center panel of the featured quilt. She also stitched arcs along the seam line of each triangle-square, oak leaves in the dark rust print inner border, and an allover pattern of leaves and loops in the side outer borders.