Halloween Rickrack Wall Hanging

Alternate setting squares and Square-in-a-Square blocks for a festive Halloween wall hanging. Fabrics are the Spooktacular collection by Debbie Taylor-Kerman from Henry Glass & Co.

Inspired by Argyle Alphabet from designer Holly Holderman

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard orange print (blocks)

1/4 yard purple polka dot (blocks)

1/2 yard total assorted Halloween prints (setting squares)

5/8 yard green polka dot (inner border, binding)

1 yard black print (outer border)

4 yards 1-3/8"-wide rickrack: green

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

Finished quilt: 40-1/2" square

Finished block: 5" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From orange print, cut:

16--3-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 triangles

From purple polka dot, cut:

8--4" squares

From assorted Halloween prints, cut:

17--5-1/2" setting squares

From green polka dot, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

3--1-1/2x42" strips for inner border

From black print, cut:

4--7x42" strips for outer border

From rickrack, cut:

4--22"-long pieces

4--8"-long pieces

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather four orange print triangles and one purple polka dot 4" square.

2. Sew two triangles to opposite edges of square (Diagram 1). Add remaining triangles to square's remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square block. Press all seams toward triangles. The block should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_halloween-rickracklg_3.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted Halloween print 5-1/2" setting squares and Square-in-a-Square blocks in five rows.

img_halloween-rickracklg_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward Halloween print squares. Join rows 2–4. Press seams in one direction.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, pin rickrack pieces in specified lengths diagonally on pieced rows 2–4. Machine-straight-stitch down center of each rickrack piece. Trim rickrack even with row edges.

img_halloween-rickracklg_4a.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, pin remaining rickrack pieces in specified lengths diagonally in opposite direction on rows 2–4. Sew rickrack pieces in place and trim as before.

img_halloween-rickracklg_4b.jpg

5. Add rows 1 and 5 to embellished rows 2–4 to make quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 25-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Inner Border

1. Cut and piece green polka dot stripe 1-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x27-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x25-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece black print 7x42" strips to make:

2--7x40-1/2" outer border strips

2--7x27-1/2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.