Candy Corn Runner

Use geometric prints to form blocks in a stylized interpretation of the sweet Halloween treat.

Designer: Trina Kirkvold

Finished size: 13×51" (including rickrack)

Finished block: 4×6"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/3 yard total assorted yellow prints and stripes (blocks)

1 -1/2 yards black dot (blocks, setting squares, backing)

1/3 yard total assorted orange dots (blocks)

1/8 yard white tone-on-tone (blocks)

19×57" batting

3-5/8 yards 1-1/4"-wide rickrack: orange

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From assorted yellow prints and stripes, cut:

16 of Pattern A

From block dot, cut:

1—12 -1/2×50 -1/2" rectangle

8—4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 large triangles total

15—4 -1/2" setting squares

From assorted orange dots, cut:

16 of Pattern B

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

8—2 -7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

Assemble Table Runner Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a yellow print or stripe A piece and a black dot large triangle.

2. Join an orange dot B piece to the yellow A piece (Diagram 2). Add a white tone-on-tone small triangle to make a block. The block should be 4 -1/2×6 -1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 blocks total.

4. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and black dot 4 -1/2" setting squares in three vertical rows. The first row will extend beyond both ends of the other two rows.

5. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows, offsetting seams as shown. Press seams in one direction. Trim first row ends even with remaining row ends to complete table runner top. The table runner top should be 12 -1/2×50 -1/2" including seam allowances.

Finish Table Runner

1. Pin orange rickrack to right side of table runner top, centering rickrack along edge; baste.

2. Place batting on flat surface. Center table runner top and black dot 12 -1/2×50 -1/2" rectangle with right sides together atop batting.

3. Sew together around all edges, leaving a 6" opening for turning. Trim batting even with table runner top and backing. Clip corners; turn right side out. Slip-stitch opening closed. Topstitch along outer edges.