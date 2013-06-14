Handmade Ornament Patterns

Updated November 09, 2020

Make ornaments using holiday-theme fabric or wool. Hand-embroider stitches or add other embellishments to personalize them.

Sweet Snowman Ornament

This ornament has a pocket to hold a gift card. After the gift card has been used, the bauble can decorate trees for years to come.

Get the free pattern here.

Sweet Scribbles

Use your sewing machine and a heavyweight thread to draw lines on scraps of fabric.

Get the free patterns here.

Snow Buddies

Chill out and hand-embroider snowman blocks to welcome winter.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

A Bit of Cheer

Use up the tiniest bits of fabric in a trio of two-color ornaments. Don't be intimidated by their diminutive size-we've included two techniques to ensure success.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Give 'Em a Hand

These petite mittens might not warm your hands, but they will definitely warm your heart with their charming details.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Poinsettia Ornament

Nothing says Christmas like a poinsettia. Layers of red felt and three pearl beads flower into the classic blossom on this easy-to-make ornament.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Ornament: Show Me How

Make a small fabric ornament perfect for decorating your tree or adorning a gift!

Watch the video here.

Snowmen Ornaments

Make a trio of snowmen using felted wool and hand-embroidery stitches.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Seasonal Stitches

Increase your hand-embroidery know-how as you embellish holiday motifs on a set of stuffed wool ornaments.

Get the free ornament patterns here.

Winter Jewels Star Ornament

Embellish a handmade fabric ornament with seed beads and, if you wish, embroidery stitches.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Truly Gifted Wool Ornaments

Turn fast-to-stitch wool ornaments into great gift-card holders.

Buy this ornament pattern here.

Winter Jewels Stocking Ornament

Embellish a handmade stocking ornament with bits of ribbon and beads this holiday season. The ornament has a small pocket, just the right size for a gift of folded cash or check.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Fabric Holiday Ornaments

Make simple holiday ornaments using holiday-theme fabric, metallic crochet thread, and yo-yos. Stuff the ornaments with more fiberfill and they can be used as pincushions.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Wild Birds Ornaments

Adorn plush birds with beaded hanging loops. The delightful birds will bring cheer to any season!

Buy the ornament pattern here.

Wool Heart Ornament

Embellish a wool heart ornament with glass beads and hand-embroidery stitches.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Fabric Strips Ornament

Quickly assemble a pincushion using fabric scraps and buttons. Add a simple perle cotton tie-on and the pincushion becomes a holiday ornament or package tie-on.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Fabric Gift Tags

Personalize holiday gifts with easy-to-make fabric gift tags.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

