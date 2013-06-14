Handmade Ornament Patterns
Make ornaments using holiday-theme fabric or wool. Hand-embroider stitches or add other embellishments to personalize them.
Sweet Snowman Ornament
This ornament has a pocket to hold a gift card. After the gift card has been used, the bauble can decorate trees for years to come.
Sweet Scribbles
Use your sewing machine and a heavyweight thread to draw lines on scraps of fabric.
Snow Buddies
Chill out and hand-embroider snowman blocks to welcome winter.
A Bit of Cheer
Use up the tiniest bits of fabric in a trio of two-color ornaments. Don't be intimidated by their diminutive size-we've included two techniques to ensure success.
Give 'Em a Hand
These petite mittens might not warm your hands, but they will definitely warm your heart with their charming details.
Poinsettia Ornament
Nothing says Christmas like a poinsettia. Layers of red felt and three pearl beads flower into the classic blossom on this easy-to-make ornament.
Ornament: Show Me How
Make a small fabric ornament perfect for decorating your tree or adorning a gift!
Snowmen Ornaments
Make a trio of snowmen using felted wool and hand-embroidery stitches.
Seasonal Stitches
Increase your hand-embroidery know-how as you embellish holiday motifs on a set of stuffed wool ornaments.
Winter Jewels Star Ornament
Embellish a handmade fabric ornament with seed beads and, if you wish, embroidery stitches.
Truly Gifted Wool Ornaments
Turn fast-to-stitch wool ornaments into great gift-card holders.
Winter Jewels Stocking Ornament
Embellish a handmade stocking ornament with bits of ribbon and beads this holiday season. The ornament has a small pocket, just the right size for a gift of folded cash or check.
Fabric Holiday Ornaments
Make simple holiday ornaments using holiday-theme fabric, metallic crochet thread, and yo-yos. Stuff the ornaments with more fiberfill and they can be used as pincushions.
Wild Birds Ornaments
Adorn plush birds with beaded hanging loops. The delightful birds will bring cheer to any season!
Wool Heart Ornament
Embellish a wool heart ornament with glass beads and hand-embroidery stitches.
Fabric Strips Ornament
Quickly assemble a pincushion using fabric scraps and buttons. Add a simple perle cotton tie-on and the pincushion becomes a holiday ornament or package tie-on.
Fabric Gift Tags
Personalize holiday gifts with easy-to-make fabric gift tags.