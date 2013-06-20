Halloween Quilts

Updated July 15, 2021

Turn your home into a haunted house with Halloween quilts featuring novelty prints, fall colors, and spooky motifs.

Spooky Shadows

Collect prints in orange, gold, rust, black, brown, and gray throughout the year to design a seasonal Log Cabin throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Happy Halloween

Make this seasonal starry quilt from your stash of favorite novelty prints, plaids, and polka dots.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spellbinding Table Runner

Add a whimsical touch to your decor with a Halloween-theme table runner that is more likely to charm your guests than spook them. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Witch Way

Scared it's complicated? Don't be-we show you how to transform a panel print into a throw that welcomes trick-or-treaters of every age.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Candy Corn Toss

Halloween doesn't have to be spooky. Keep things festive and piece together a sweet treat with zero calories.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wacky Jack

Add off-kilter strips one at a time to craft a bewitching jack-o'-lantern and coordinating Shadow Box blocks from favorite Halloween novelty prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Haunted House Table Topper

Sew a spooky neighborhood of homes using favorite novelty fabrics. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Halloween Takes Flight

Flying Geese in an array of orange prints dart across a dark autumnal sky in this vintage quilt (dated 1830-1860).

Get the free quilt pattern here.

It's a Treat

It's no trick-oranges and yellows highlight one block; darker novelty prints make up another. Together they alternate positions to create the delightfully spirited Halloween throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Hocus-Pocus Table Runner

Your stash of Halloween novelty fabrics will disappear when you create a spooky table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

I Spy Halloween

Goblins and witches and bats, oh my! Scary things are the theme of this seasonal "hide-and-seek" throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Simply Bewitching

Traditional blocks and a stash-busting assortment of novelty prints magically combine into a spook-tacular throw. How much stash can you use? The designer used more than 120 different fabrics!

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Trick or Treat

No matter how you slice it, piecing together this Halloween wall hanging is a breeze.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Jack in the Box

Fussy-cut jack-o'-lanterns glow when surrounded by pieced triangles and prairie points.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tricks and Treats

Spooky messages, fall colors, and bat and candy corn appliqué come together to make this bright and funky Halloween quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Halloween Table Mat

Fussy-cut a border print and combine with a playful center print for a super quick and festive tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Folk Art Pumpkins

Welcome fall with fabric pumpkins on a fun wall hanging, no carving required! Primitive heart, star, cat, and moon appliqués in check, plaid, and print fabrics enhance the quilt's folk art flavor.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Halloween Log Cabins & Stars

Showcase an assortment of novelty prints on a seasonal throw that's a treat to piece!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Halloween Rickrack Wall Hanging

Alternate setting squares and Square-in-a-Square blocks for a festive Halloween wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Moon

A bevy of Halloween novelty prints are the stars on a bewitching throw-size quilt. Try favorite sports prints, animal prints or other themed fabrics that suit your quilt's recipient.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Spooky Pumpkins Wall Quilt

Make a wall hanging with a spooky twist using Halloween prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

