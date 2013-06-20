Halloween Quilts
Turn your home into a haunted house with Halloween quilts featuring novelty prints, fall colors, and spooky motifs.
Spooky Shadows
Collect prints in orange, gold, rust, black, brown, and gray throughout the year to design a seasonal Log Cabin throw.
Happy Halloween
Make this seasonal starry quilt from your stash of favorite novelty prints, plaids, and polka dots.
Spellbinding Table Runner
Add a whimsical touch to your decor with a Halloween-theme table runner that is more likely to charm your guests than spook them.
Witch Way
Scared it's complicated? Don't be-we show you how to transform a panel print into a throw that welcomes trick-or-treaters of every age.
Candy Corn Toss
Halloween doesn't have to be spooky. Keep things festive and piece together a sweet treat with zero calories.
Wacky Jack
Add off-kilter strips one at a time to craft a bewitching jack-o'-lantern and coordinating Shadow Box blocks from favorite Halloween novelty prints.
Haunted House Table Topper
Sew a spooky neighborhood of homes using favorite novelty fabrics.
Halloween Takes Flight
Flying Geese in an array of orange prints dart across a dark autumnal sky in this vintage quilt (dated 1830-1860).
It's a Treat
It's no trick-oranges and yellows highlight one block; darker novelty prints make up another. Together they alternate positions to create the delightfully spirited Halloween throw.
Hocus-Pocus Table Runner
Your stash of Halloween novelty fabrics will disappear when you create a spooky table topper.
I Spy Halloween
Goblins and witches and bats, oh my! Scary things are the theme of this seasonal "hide-and-seek" throw.
Simply Bewitching
Traditional blocks and a stash-busting assortment of novelty prints magically combine into a spook-tacular throw. How much stash can you use? The designer used more than 120 different fabrics!
Trick or Treat
No matter how you slice it, piecing together this Halloween wall hanging is a breeze.
Jack in the Box
Fussy-cut jack-o'-lanterns glow when surrounded by pieced triangles and prairie points.
Tricks and Treats
Spooky messages, fall colors, and bat and candy corn appliqué come together to make this bright and funky Halloween quilt.
Halloween Table Mat
Fussy-cut a border print and combine with a playful center print for a super quick and festive tabletop quilt.
Folk Art Pumpkins
Welcome fall with fabric pumpkins on a fun wall hanging, no carving required! Primitive heart, star, cat, and moon appliqués in check, plaid, and print fabrics enhance the quilt's folk art flavor.
Halloween Log Cabins & Stars
Showcase an assortment of novelty prints on a seasonal throw that's a treat to piece!
Halloween Rickrack Wall Hanging
Alternate setting squares and Square-in-a-Square blocks for a festive Halloween wall hanging.
Harvest Moon
A bevy of Halloween novelty prints are the stars on a bewitching throw-size quilt. Try favorite sports prints, animal prints or other themed fabrics that suit your quilt's recipient.
Spooky Pumpkins Wall Quilt
Make a wall hanging with a spooky twist using Halloween prints.