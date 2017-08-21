Easy Fall Table Toppers

Updated July 15, 2021

Delight dinner guests with a gorgeous fall table topped with one of these easy autumn table runners.

Give Thanks

Pair piecing and appliqué for an autumn-inspired table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Autumn Harvest

Fall-color triangles dart this way and that across the warm, seasonal table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Leaves Place Mat

Frame a bright leaf block with a variety of fabrics for a colorful table setting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bitty Bow Ties

Miniature versions of a classic block make for a dapper table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Table

Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Table Manners

Nine-Patch blocks -made up of Four-Patch units and squares- are set on point across a Cheddar print field to create a geometric treat for the eye.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Table Runner and Pumpkins

Stitch a fall theme table runner and trio of stuffed pumpkins for the perfect autumn table decorations.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Hex Marks The Spot

Hone your hand-sewing skills on a table topper featuring paper-pieced hexagons and simple hand-embroidery stitches.

Buy this pattern here.

Fall Bouquet

Rich hues make the petals, stem, and leaves pop off the check background of this beautiful appliqué autumn wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Mix

Mix batiks and solids in a simple quilt that makes an eye-catching fall table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Leaves Table Topper

Use a fabric panel as inspiration for an autumn table topper. Choose prints in coordinating colors to frame the panel.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Fall Cat

Make this charming folk art wall hanging using fusible wool appliqué with buttons and rickrack for accents.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

A New Leaf Table Runner

Get a jump on the season. Start and finish this simple table runner before fall's spectacular colors show begins.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Fall Runner: Show Me How

Make a gorgeous table runner for your fall table using simple triangle-squares.

See the video here.

Scrappy Autumn Table Topper

This table topper is a kaleidoscope of fall colors! Chose high-contrast prints for the asymmetrical borders to give your quilt a scrappy quality.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Autumn Batik Table Topper

If combining colors is a challenge for you, turn to Mother Nature for inspiration. Batik fabrics in a variety of autumn colors, patterns, and textures are assembled into a square table topper.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Autumn Splendor Table Runner

Capture the colors of autumn in an easy-to-piece table runner.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Harvest Table Topper

The warm colors in this table topper celebrate autumn's bounty.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Autumn Appliqué Table Topper

Appliqués in rich fall colors hold their own against a prominent gold-and-red homespun background.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Autumn Prairie Points Table Topper

Make an autumn-inspired table topper fit for a nature lover. The prairie points reinforce the fern fronds in the predominant print.

Get this quilt pattern here.

Easy Triangles Table Runner

In each diagonal row of this table runner, triangles alternate between soft stripes and heathered solids in the Colorweaves collection from Marcus Fabrics.

Get this quilt pattern here.

One-Block Roundabout

With just one block surrounded by borders, you can create this wall hanging in no time!

Get this quilt pattern here.

