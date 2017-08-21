Easy Fall Table Toppers
Delight dinner guests with a gorgeous fall table topped with one of these easy autumn table runners.
Give Thanks
Pair piecing and appliqué for an autumn-inspired table runner.
Autumn Harvest
Fall-color triangles dart this way and that across the warm, seasonal table topper.
Fall Leaves Place Mat
Frame a bright leaf block with a variety of fabrics for a colorful table setting.
Bitty Bow Ties
Miniature versions of a classic block make for a dapper table topper.
Harvest Table
Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.
Table Manners
Nine-Patch blocks -made up of Four-Patch units and squares- are set on point across a Cheddar print field to create a geometric treat for the eye.
Fall Table Runner and Pumpkins
Stitch a fall theme table runner and trio of stuffed pumpkins for the perfect autumn table decorations.
Hex Marks The Spot
Hone your hand-sewing skills on a table topper featuring paper-pieced hexagons and simple hand-embroidery stitches.
Fall Bouquet
Rich hues make the petals, stem, and leaves pop off the check background of this beautiful appliqué autumn wall hanging.
Fall Mix
Mix batiks and solids in a simple quilt that makes an eye-catching fall table topper.
Fall Leaves Table Topper
Use a fabric panel as inspiration for an autumn table topper. Choose prints in coordinating colors to frame the panel.
Fall Cat
Make this charming folk art wall hanging using fusible wool appliqué with buttons and rickrack for accents.
A New Leaf Table Runner
Get a jump on the season. Start and finish this simple table runner before fall's spectacular colors show begins.
Fall Runner: Show Me How
Make a gorgeous table runner for your fall table using simple triangle-squares.
Scrappy Autumn Table Topper
This table topper is a kaleidoscope of fall colors! Chose high-contrast prints for the asymmetrical borders to give your quilt a scrappy quality.
Autumn Batik Table Topper
If combining colors is a challenge for you, turn to Mother Nature for inspiration. Batik fabrics in a variety of autumn colors, patterns, and textures are assembled into a square table topper.
Autumn Splendor Table Runner
Capture the colors of autumn in an easy-to-piece table runner.
Harvest Table Topper
The warm colors in this table topper celebrate autumn's bounty.
Autumn Appliqué Table Topper
Appliqués in rich fall colors hold their own against a prominent gold-and-red homespun background.
Autumn Prairie Points Table Topper
Make an autumn-inspired table topper fit for a nature lover. The prairie points reinforce the fern fronds in the predominant print.
Easy Triangles Table Runner
In each diagonal row of this table runner, triangles alternate between soft stripes and heathered solids in the Colorweaves collection from Marcus Fabrics.
One-Block Roundabout
With just one block surrounded by borders, you can create this wall hanging in no time!