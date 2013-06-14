Halloween Sewing Projects

Updated July 15, 2021

Sew simple Halloween projects to decorate your home and table for the spooky season.

Tricks for Treats

Sew an adorable tote bag for your favorite little trick-or-treater.

Get the free pattern here.

Frightful Friends Place Mats

Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween.

Get the free patterns here.

Halloween Yo-Yo Place Mat

Embellish a round place mat with Halloween-inspired yo-yos for spook-tacular table decor.

Get the free pattern here.

Tiny Treats

Turn Halloween-theme fat quarters and store-bought ribbon into pint-size goody bags to fill with yummy favors.

Get the free treat bag patterns here.

Halloween Baby Onesies

Embroider one or both of these fun Halloween designs onto baby onesies or kids' T-shirts to scare up a fun time.

Get the free patterns here.

Watch: Spooky Spider Treat Bag

Sew along with Linda to make this adorable treat bag. Use your decorative stitches on your sewing machine to embellish the front.

Get the instructions here.

Delightfully Frightful

Add a whimsical touch to your decor with pillows more likely to charm your guests than spook them.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Boo to You

Create a whimsical pillow using Halloween prints. Fussy-cut words from fabric to showcase in the covered buttons.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Boo-tiful Goodie Bags

Start stitching up a few easy cats and pumpkins in the morning, and by evening they'll be ready for Halloween fun.

Get the free treat bag patterns here.

Happy Haunts

This pair of appliqué pillows is a treat to complete. Fusible appliqué is the trick!

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Happy Pumpkin Pillow

This cute pumpkin pillow comines wool and cotton into the perfect decor for your fall home.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Silly Pumpkin Pincushion

Silly pumpkin pincushions are sure to elicit smiles from any sewer. Use them as decorations or give away as sweet Halloween treats!

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Spooky Spider Treat Bag

This spider's smiling face adorns a cute felt bag, perfect for trick-or-treating.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Twice is Nice Pillow

One side of this pillow is designed for Halloween decor. When all the trick-or-treaters have gone home, flip it to showcase the Thanksgiving design on the other side.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Sophisticated Pumpkin Tablecloth

Black pumpkin silhouettes on a creamy white tablecloth bring an elegant touch to a Halloween table.

Get the tablecloth pattern here.

Cat Pencil Toppers

These felted pencil toppers make the perfect gift for young children and cat lovers!

Get the free pattern here.

