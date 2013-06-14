Halloween Sewing Projects
Sew simple Halloween projects to decorate your home and table for the spooky season.
Tricks for Treats
Sew an adorable tote bag for your favorite little trick-or-treater.
Frightful Friends Place Mats
Whip up a pair of spooky place mats for Halloween.
Halloween Yo-Yo Place Mat
Embellish a round place mat with Halloween-inspired yo-yos for spook-tacular table decor.
Tiny Treats
Turn Halloween-theme fat quarters and store-bought ribbon into pint-size goody bags to fill with yummy favors.
Halloween Baby Onesies
Embroider one or both of these fun Halloween designs onto baby onesies or kids' T-shirts to scare up a fun time.
Watch: Spooky Spider Treat Bag
Sew along with Linda to make this adorable treat bag. Use your decorative stitches on your sewing machine to embellish the front.
Delightfully Frightful
Add a whimsical touch to your decor with pillows more likely to charm your guests than spook them.
Boo to You
Create a whimsical pillow using Halloween prints. Fussy-cut words from fabric to showcase in the covered buttons.
Boo-tiful Goodie Bags
Start stitching up a few easy cats and pumpkins in the morning, and by evening they'll be ready for Halloween fun.
Happy Haunts
This pair of appliqué pillows is a treat to complete. Fusible appliqué is the trick!
Happy Pumpkin Pillow
This cute pumpkin pillow comines wool and cotton into the perfect decor for your fall home.
Silly Pumpkin Pincushion
Silly pumpkin pincushions are sure to elicit smiles from any sewer. Use them as decorations or give away as sweet Halloween treats!
Spooky Spider Treat Bag
This spider's smiling face adorns a cute felt bag, perfect for trick-or-treating.
Twice is Nice Pillow
One side of this pillow is designed for Halloween decor. When all the trick-or-treaters have gone home, flip it to showcase the Thanksgiving design on the other side.
Sophisticated Pumpkin Tablecloth
Black pumpkin silhouettes on a creamy white tablecloth bring an elegant touch to a Halloween table.
Cat Pencil Toppers
These felted pencil toppers make the perfect gift for young children and cat lovers!