Bright New Day: Block 6 Tips Video

­­­­Hi! I'm Beth with American Patchwork & Quilting and today I'm sharing tips for creating Block 6 of our Bright New Day Block of the Month. The link to the free pattern download is in the video description.

This bouquet block uses templates to get the shapes needed, so today I'll be sharing tips for making and using templates.

First of all, when printing the pattern, make sure to select "Print actual size or 100%" when printing. If you use "shrink to fit" or "fit to printable area" then your templates will likely end up too small. You can double check by measuring the sizing box on the page with the templates to ensure your templates are the correct size.

To start off, you're going to need the following items: Template plastic, which is available at your local quilt shop; a permanent marking tool; a ruler; a fabric marking tool; a push pin, and the pattern you are going to make into a template.

To make a template, start by laying the template plastic over the pattern you're replicating. This plastic comes in different thicknesses, I have the heavy duty here. Trace it onto the plastic using a permanent marker, including all dots, lines, notches, and labels. The label is really helpful in case the template gets separated from your project! Cut out the template and use a push-pin to poke holes where the dots are.

Next, take your fabric and turn it right side down. Turn the template so it's also right side down and then trace the template onto the fabric. The hole you punched with the push-pin lets you add dots in the right places. Keep tracing as many shapes as the pattern calls for. You can rotate the template to make the most of the fabric and use the line from the previous shape on your next one. If you find your template is slipping, you can spray a little bit of this Pattern & Stencil adhesive from Spray n Bond on the template. It's repositionable and just gives a little bit of tack to hold it in place while you trace. Finally, cut out the pieces on the drawn lines and your fabric is ready to sew together.

To make the "reversed" shape, simply flip the template over and repeat the process.

This template plastic is great when you're making many of the same shapes. For this particular pattern when you're only making 1-4 of each, you might find it's just easier to use your print out. The templates won't be very sturdy though, so just be careful with them if you choose to do that.

Now to line up the shapes to sew, these dots will help align your pieces. So you can stick a pin into the dot on the wrong size of your first piece and then poke the pin through the dot on the second piece. Then you can add a couple pins and sew together with your quarter inch seam.

You'll notice that the pattern has little cut outs on the corners. The nice thing about those is you won't have dog ears to cut off once you sew pieces together.

On this block, we're assembling the block in quadrants, rather than rows. Sew each quadrant together and then sew the block together.

Here are the two completed blocks. I was sewing with the Story Time collection by American Jane for Moda Fabrics. This floral line looks great for this bouquet block!

The second color option is using the Summer Picnic collection by Melissa Mortenson for Riley Blake Designs. Another adorable option here with the basketweave serving as the bouquet holder with fruits and florals on top.