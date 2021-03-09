Tool School: Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame

The Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame from The Grace Company transforms your domestic sewing machine into a quilting machine! Beth demonstrates how easy the frame is to store and use. Purchase your Cutie here .

Transcript:

Hi! I'm Beth and this video is brought to you by The Grace Company. I've got this great new product here today and I can't wait to show you! It's the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame – and it turns any space into a quilting space!

The Cutie is a space-saving solution – use it on a desk, table, kitchen island, basically any tabletop surface! It sets up super easily and stores just as easily. The lightweight frame can store flat or upright so you can tuck it away until next time you need it. If you don't have the space to dedicate to a full size quilting frame, this is such a fantastic solution.

The Cutie is super cost effective and affordable, too. For under $1,000, you can get the frame and the carriage. When you can finish your quilts yourself, you'll recoup the costs quickly vs. paying someone to quilt for you. The Grace Company offers financing to make it even easier to purchase.

With the Cutie, you use your own domestic sewing machine. If you can disengage your feed dogs, then you should be able to use your machine on the Cutie! Keep in mind the throat space of your machine will determine how much quilting space you will have within the frame. The Cutie accommodates machines with a throat space of up to 19".

Loading your quilt is easy with the clamp system included with the Cutie. Simply place your quilt sandwich on the frame, snap the clamps in place, roll the excess up and secure and you're ready to go. When you first load your quilt, it's a good idea to check the boundaries of your quilting space. This way you can plan your quilting within the boundary or "zone" you have available. The dual track system allows your machine to glide across your fabric with ease (no more wrestling to move your quilt around the bed of your domestic machine)! The handles are adjustable so you can select the best position for your comfort. You can quilt sitting or standing too!