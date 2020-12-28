Setting up a Handi Quilter Loft Frame and Moxie
We're just finishing up a remodel of the American Patchwork & Quilting sewing space and we're adding a Handi Quilter Loft Frame and Moxie longarm quilting machine. Watch as Beth sets up the frame and machine in this fun time lapse (not intended as complete set up instructions, see manual or app for detailed instructions).
Check out all the features of the Moxie machine here.
Music: Life of Riley by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.