Setting up a Handi Quilter Loft Frame and Moxie

We're just finishing up a remodel of the American Patchwork & Quilting sewing space and we're adding a Handi Quilter Loft Frame and Moxie longarm quilting machine. Watch as Beth sets up the frame and machine in this fun time lapse (not intended as complete set up instructions, see manual or app for detailed instructions).

December 28, 2020
Check out all the features of the Moxie machine here.

Music: Life of Riley by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.

