One Million Pillowcase Challenge Thank You Video

Transcript:

Jody Sanders: I'm Jody Sanders, editor of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine. Ten years ago, we had kind of this crazy idea. We wanted to know if our readers would make one million pillowcases that then would be donated to their local charity of choice. Well, we watched each year as the numbers grew and grew and I'm so excited today to tell you we have reached our goal of one million pillowcases! Now, we want to thank all of those that have participated! You might have been an individual or a quilt group or guild. You might have been part of a church group that participated or maybe you were a shop that hosted a sew-in. Maybe you were one of our industry partners that helped provide materials. We are so thankful for all of the support that we've had over the past 10 years. And we just want to say, Thank you SEW much!

Elizabeth Stumbo: Thank you for helping to make a difference!

Alison Gamm: We appreciate all of your hard work!

Diane Tomlinson: We'd like to send you our heartfelt thanks.

Doris Brunnette: Thanks a million!

Lindsay Mayland: Thank you so much!

Joanna Burgarino: You all are incredible!