How to Bind a Quilt by Machine

Binding your project by machine is a great time-saver. Beth shows you how to use a quilt binding foot to make the process even easier!

Transcript:

Hi! I'm Beth and this video is brought to you by Baby Lock. Finishing your binding entirely by machine is a great way to finish quilts fast!

First, prepare your binding. I am using a 2.5" strip folded in half for a double fold binding. The difference between binding by machine and binding by hand is where you'll start sewing. When you bind by machine, you want to start sewing the binding on to the back of the quilt and bring it around to the front. This way, you can watch that binding edge on the front and make sure you get a really nice stitch exactly where you want it.

Keep in mind the stitching will be visible from both the front and the back and choose your thread accordingly!

I am using this great accessory foot from Baby Lock that's designed just for this purpose! It's a Quilt Binding Foot and the bottom of the foot has a deeper section to accommodate the difference in thickness between the quilt and the binding.

The inside edge of the deeper side should rest right next to the inside edge of the binding, which allows the foot to rest flat on your project. Select a stitch and move the needle to the farthest left position. You can use some decorative stitches with this foot and it will accommodate a stitch width up to 7mm. Check for accurate needle placement with the handwheel first, then start stitching.

When you come to a corner, be sure to slow down and use the handwheel (if needed) to get the needle to stop exactly at the miter point. Pivot the quilt and continue down the next side.

This foot also has a leveling button. If you find your machine isn't able to get over a thicker section (such as the corner or seamed areas of the binding), this can really come in handy. Raise the presser foot, press the black button on the foot while lowering the presser foot. Release the black button and it will remain locked. The presser foot remains level, enabling the fabric to be fed. Once the trouble spot has passed, the foot will return to the normal position and the button automatically releases.