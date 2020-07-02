How to Add a Mitered Border to a Quilt

Mitering a border allows your design to continue around your quilt. The technique requires a little bit more fabric but can really finish your project! Beth shows you how to figure your needed border length and how to add the border to your quilt top.

Border Length Formula

Measure side of quilt top + Double the width of border + 6"

Transcript:

Hi! I'm Beth and this video is brought to you by Baby Lock. Mitered borders frame a quilt nicely. This technique looks great when you have a stripe or another design that you'd like to continue around the quilt.

When our instructions specify mitered borders, the cutting instructions include the extra length needed to miter corners. However, to figure this on your own, cut strips the width (but not the length) specified. For side border strip length, measure through quilt center from top to bottom, then add twice the border width plus 6". For example, if your quilt measures 40" long and your border is 5" wide, you would cut your side border strips 56" long (40" + 10" + 6"). For top and bottom border strip length, measure through quilt center from side to side, then add twice the border width plus 6".

You will want to pay extra attention to the pattern repeat on your fabric and make sure each border strip is cut from the exact same section. Keep in mind you'll need extra yardage to accommodate the fussy cutting of the border strips. A smaller repeat will be require less extra fabric, while a larger repeat will require more.

If you're adding multiple borders, first join border strips for each side into a single border unit. Fold each border strip in half crosswise; press lightly to mark centers. Fold quilt center in half in each direction and press lightly to mark center of each edge. Pin a border strip to quilt center edge, matching the center marks and allowing excess border strip to extend beyond the corner edges. Sew together, beginning and ending the seam 1/4" from the quilt center's corners (be sure to backstitch at the beginning and the end). Repeat to sew border strip to opposite edge. Press seams toward border.

Repeat this process to sew the two opposite border strips onto the quilt.

Start stitching where your previous line of stitching left off – be careful to get it exactly where the stitching left off to avoid a gap or a pucker in your miter. Press seams toward border. Attach the last border in the same way.

To miter each corner, fold your quilt on a diagonal to line up the top and bottom of the border strips and pin. Take a ruler with a 45 degree line and align with the stitching line. Starting exactly where your previous stitching ended, draw along the ruler to create your miter line. Start stitching at the end of the stitching line and go towards the outside of the border. Stitch along the drawn line, backstitching at the beginning and end of the seam. Fold back the border to preview it before you cut. If you're happy with how it looks, cut the excess borders ¼" away from the seam and press open. At the intersection of the miter, press that seam towards the outside of the border so it lays flat. Continue to miter all 4 corners.