Bright New Day: Block 9 Tips Video

This month's block uses the stitch and flip technique for making the flying geese and square in a square units. Beth shares tips for perfecting stitch and flip blocks. Find more information on our 2021 Block of the Month project here. Download the block instructions here. Join our Facebook group here .

Hi! I'm Beth with American Patchwork & Quilting and today I'm sharing tips for creating Block 9 of our Bright New Day Block of the Month. The link to the free pattern download is in the video description.

This block uses the stitch-and-flip technique and is used in many popular blocks. For this technique, you draw a diagonal line across the wrong side of a square or rectangle, place it in the corner of another piece of fabric with right sides together, stitch along the line, then trim and press the marked piece open. So that's where the name comes from – you stitch, then flip!

Both the square in a square units and the flying geese units in this block use this method, so I wanted to share a couple of tips for successful stitch and flip blocks.

I've got my 4 ½" squares and 2 ½" squares here to create the square in a square unit. Note that one of the squares is a different fabric!

First, I drew a diagonal line on the back of the 2 ½" squares.

Draw your line with a thin pencil or fabric pen. The thinner the better. If your line is really thick, you might sew at a slightly different angle because you can't tell which part of the thick line is the angle you want.

Use a good light as you're sewing, so you can stay as close to the marked line as possible. Accuracy here is important! Another great way to make sure you're sewing accurately is to use the laser light on your machine if you have one. I'm sewing with the Husqvarna Viking Epic 95Q and this machine has one built in, it's so helpful for this technique as you can make sure you're exactly following that line as you sew.

The finished stitch and flip unit should end up the same size as the original square (4 ½"). If you're finding yours are turning out a little too small, try sewing a scant ¼" seam instead.

There's a natural bump where the "flip" or fold is in the attached fabric piece. Sewing approximately two threads away from the marked line into the seam allowance can give you a little bit of extra room that will get used up in the bump when you press. It might take a little practice, but it should help you piece units that are the correct size when stitching and flipping.

I've completed my square in a square and pieced flying geese units and laid out my block with the center square. Sew together in rows to complete the block.

Here are the two completed blocks. I was sewing with the Sincerely Yours collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics. I love this fun purple, pink and orange color scheme!

The second color option is using the Coffee Chalk collection by J. Wecker Frisch for Riley Blake Designs. This is the perfect fabric for java lovers and the design looks so cute on the background of coffee beans!