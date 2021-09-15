Bright New Day: Block 8 Tips Video

Beth shows how to create the hourglass units using the triangle square method. Find more information on our 2021 Block of the Month project here. Download the block instructions here . Join our Facebook group here .

Hi! I'm Beth with American Patchwork & Quilting and today I'm sharing tips for creating Block 8 of our Bright New Day Block of the Month. You'll find the link to the free pattern download in the video description.

There are different ways to make hourglass units, but this block uses a triangle square construction method, so I'll show you how to make those units.

Layer your marked 5 ¼" square right sides together on top of your other color 5 ¼" square. Then we're sewing ¼" away from the line on both sides.

I like to chain piece when I'm making triangle squares to speed up the process. Stitch down one side, then keep the pieces connected and stitch down the other side. You can even cut them at the same time, just make sure the drawn lines are lined up on your ruler.

Once cut and pressed, take two of the triangle squares and draw a diagonal line perpendicular to the seam line on wrong side of the triangle squares. When drawing the line, mark in the direction of the pressed seam, so you don't hit the pencil on the seam and get off in your marking. Align triangle-squares correctly with colors facing opposite directions. I like to pin to ensure that seams stays lined up nicely. Then sew ¼" away from the line on both sides as we did before. You can chain piece and cut again. Press and trim as needed, and be sure to cut off dog ears so they'll join to the other units more smoothly.

I've laid out my center square, hourglass units, and corner units, and now it's time to assemble!

Here are the two completed blocks. Today, I was sewing with the Hope in Bloom collection by Katherine Len-yus for Riley Blake Designs. Just a perfect collection for breast cancer awareness month coming up!

And the other block was made with Belle Isle by Minick and Simpson for Moda Fabrics. This collection has such a classic color scheme and looks great with this block design!