Bright New Day: Block 3 Tips Video

This block has 4 flying geese units and we're going to use the no-waste method to put these together. This is a great way to make flying geese because you cut and sew squares with no fabric waste! I'm starting with my 5 ¼" square and 4 – 3" squares. First, mark the back of the 3" squares on a diagonal. I'm using a sandboard. This helps the shape not to stretch or distort while you mark them. I like to use a ruler with a 45 degree angle line so I can line that up with one of the edges on my square to make sure my line is straight. Mark the back of all 4 of the 3" squares. Next, take two of the squares and place them in opposite corners, aligning the marked lines (you'll have some overlap in the center). Sew a scant ¼" seam on each side of the drawn line. Once the seams are stitched, then cut on the marked line. Press towards the triangles. Now, take a marked square and line up in the remaining corner with the line going through the center of the unit. Do this with both units. Sew a scant ¼" seam on each side of the line again, cut on the marked line and press. I chain pieced them and kept them attached so I can cut both at once. Just be sure to align the marked line. That gives you the four flying geese units. Trim each unit to 2 ½" x 4 ½". Note: when you trim, be sure to leave a quarter inch between the point and the edge of the unit so you won't lose your point when you sew to another unit.