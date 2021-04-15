Bright New Day: Block 3 Tips Video

Hi, I'm Beth with American Patchwork & Quilting. Today, I'm sharing tips for sewing Block 3 in our Bright New Day Block of the Month. We're on month 3 of our free block of the month program and it's been so much fun so far! Check the video description for the link to download the free instructions.
This block has 4 flying geese units and we're going to use the no-waste method to put these together. This is a great way to make flying geese because you cut and sew squares with no fabric waste! I'm starting with my 5 ¼" square and 4 – 3" squares. First, mark the back of the 3" squares on a diagonal. I'm using a sandboard. This helps the shape not to stretch or distort while you mark them. I like to use a ruler with a 45 degree angle line so I can line that up with one of the edges on my square to make sure my line is straight. Mark the back of all 4 of the 3" squares. Next, take two of the squares and place them in opposite corners, aligning the marked lines (you'll have some overlap in the center). Sew a scant ¼" seam on each side of the drawn line. Once the seams are stitched, then cut on the marked line. Press towards the triangles. Now, take a marked square and line up in the remaining corner with the line going through the center of the unit. Do this with both units. Sew a scant ¼" seam on each side of the line again, cut on the marked line and press. I chain pieced them and kept them attached so I can cut both at once. Just be sure to align the marked line. That gives you the four flying geese units. Trim each unit to 2 ½" x 4 ½". Note: when you trim, be sure to leave a quarter inch between the point and the edge of the unit so you won't lose your point when you sew to another unit.
Now I'll assemble the rest of the block!
I've made our example block from Land of Liberty by My Mind's Eye for Riley Blake Designs. Such a fun patriotic look! The second block is made with Sophie by Brenda Riddle Designs for Moda Fabrics which is a lovely soft floral with reds, pinks, greens, and grays. It's so fun to see how different the blocks look just by changing the fabric!
