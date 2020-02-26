Subscriptions

To order a subscription of American Patchwork & Quilting in the U.S., click here.

For information about international subscriptions, please email apqcustserv@cdsfulfillment.com.

For questions or comments about current subscriptions visit our customer service page.

For calendar and quilting book questions, call 1-800-826-4707.

To cancel or find out more about your subscription, please send an e-mail to apqcustserv@cdsfulfillment.com or call 1-800-677-4876 (press option #2, followed by option #1).

Magazine Editorial

For questions related to the editorial content in the magazine or website, please e-mail apq@meredith.com.

To submit quilting projects for consideration, email a JPG of the project to apq@meredith.com, include your name, address, and daytime phone number. Projects must be original ideas and not previously published in any other form.

To submit a product for feature in our magazine, email a description and any relevant links to our Product Editor Lindsay Mayland at lindsay.mayland@meredith.com.

To submit a reader tip to be featured in our magazine, email your tip along with your name and address to apqtips@meredith.com.

To submit your quilt shop to be featured in Quilt Sampler magazine, visit here to fill out the nomination form.

To see a list of known pattern corrections from our magazines, click here.

Buy Our Magazines

See a list of online stores that sell our current magazines here.

To order wholesale to sell our magazines in your shop or for classes or events, contact Nancy Singh at Nancy.singh@meredith.com or 1-866-378-1064.

Get digital issues of our magazines here.

Website Technical Questions

For questions or comments related to the website’s functions, please e-mail support@bhg.com.

Advertise

American Patchwork & Quilting is the guaranteed highest circulated quilting magazine in the industry! To put American Patchwork & Quilting, Quilts & More, or Quilt Sampler to work for you either in the magazine or online please email bethany.peterson@meredith.com. To download our media kit, click here.

Digital Issue (Zinio) Questions

Get digital issues of our magazines here.

Every digital issue includes the pattern pieces found in the corresponding print version. To access pattern pieces, simply click on the text "Pattern Sheet" usually found in Cut Fabrics sections. This will open a PDF of the pattern pieces that you can print.

Any Zinio technical or billing issues can be addressed on the Zinio helpdesk page here.

APQShop.com Questions

Questions and concerns about patterns purchased in our APQShop.com should be e-mailed to info@apqshop.com or call 1-888-636-4478.

American Patchwork & Quilting Podcast