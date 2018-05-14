Written Reminder
Do you have trouble remembering where to position your needle after you return to an unfinished project? Write the needle position and stitch width/length on a slip of paper and place it under your machine's presser foot. When you return to the project, you'll remember the proper settings.
-Rachel Jordan
Dodgeville, Wisconsin
