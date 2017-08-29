What a View

August 29, 2017
While removing the 5" cardboard backing from a charm pack, I realized it would make a great view template for fussy-cutting. To create a template, I measured and cut a 4" square from the middle of the cardboard using a craft knife. The window makes it easy to isolate the printed design and mark where I need to cut a square.

-Rae Ann Nilson

Highland, Utah

