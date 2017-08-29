Well Documented
Because I usually have quite a few appliqué projects going at one time, I could never remember the start date of a project once it was completed. Now when a quilt block is finished, I write the completion date on a seam allowance on the back of the block with a washable marker. Then I can document the starting and ending dates on the quilt label or in a quilting journal.
Debbie Burk
Eagan, Minnesota
