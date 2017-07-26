Waste Not
After taking a machine quilting class, I had leftover squares of batting sandwiched between muslin. I put one of these recycled stitch samples beside my sewing machine to use as a small pressing mat, and I'm using the rest to experiment with new stitches. After adjusting length or width settings, I test stitches on a sample square before using them in a project.
-Joanne Maiden
Elyria, Ohio
