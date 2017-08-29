Using Leftovers
Advertisement
Measure each leftover batting piece and write the measurement, brand, and fiber content on a piece of notepaper (i.e. 54×22", Fairfield, cotton). Pin the notepaper to the outside of the folded batting remnant. Then when a project requires a smaller batting piece, you can quickly determine which of your leftover pieces will work best.
Karena Reid
San Fernando, California
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.