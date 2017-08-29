Upright Organizer
To neatly store sheets of fusible web and stabilizer in an easy-to-find place, I purchased an upright gift-wrap storage container (readily available during the holidays). I rolled the sheets onto cardboard wrapping paper tubes and secured the sheets with tape so I can stand them in the container.
-Carolyn Spurling
Dixon, Illinois
