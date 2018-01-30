Twist It
Like many quilters, I purchase thread from different manufacturers, which means I have many types of spools. The issue of storing extra bobbins from a project with the original spools gets complicated. As a solution, I place a bobbin on top of a matching spool and poke a chenille stem (found at crafts stores) through the holes, then twist the stem ends together.
-Sharon R. Blankman
Watertown, New York
