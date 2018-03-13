Turn for the Better
When sewing aprons, I often have to turn long, skinny tubes of fabric right side out to make ties. To make this step easier, I wrap a rubber band tightly around the end of an unsharpened pencil. When the pencil is inserted into a tube, the rubber band grabs the fabric, making it easier to pull out. This method also works with a chopstick if the tube is really skinny.
-Alison Bennett
Acworth, Georgia
