Tone it Down
I've found that trying to precisely cut busy print fabrics can be a challenge because it's difficult to see the ruler lines. To make the job easier, I cut from the wrong side of the fabric where the print is less. pronounced.
Editor's note: This technique results in the mirror image of the desired shape. Adjust accordingly, or use this method only with symmetrical shapes.
-Gail Wilson
Bandera, Texas
