When designing a wool appliqué piece, I decided the widely spaced flowers needed a vine to connect them. After drawing a curvy vine on the appliqué foundation, I was stumped on how to transfer my drawn design to the piece of wool I wanted to cut it from. Glad Press'n Seal Wrap to the rescue! I placed a piece of this sticky plastic film on the appliqué foundation and used a marker to trace the vine. Then I put the plastic on the piece of wool. It stuck well enough to cut out the shape and peeled right off with no residue when I was done.