Thread Catcher

January 16, 2018
For years, I had trouble keeping the bobbin and needle threads to the back of my sewing machine after cutting. Recently I placed a 1-inch square of the hook portion of adhesive back hook-and-loop tape on the back of my machine. Now when I snip threads, the ends catch on the hook-and-loop tape and stay in place until I'm ready to sew.

-Rebecca Brown

La Mirada, California

