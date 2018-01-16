Thread Catcher
For years, I had trouble keeping the bobbin and needle threads to the back of my sewing machine after cutting. Recently I placed a 1-inch square of the hook portion of adhesive back hook-and-loop tape on the back of my machine. Now when I snip threads, the ends catch on the hook-and-loop tape and stay in place until I'm ready to sew.
-Rebecca Brown
La Mirada, California
