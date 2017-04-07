Techno Timesaver
Doing fusible appliqué by tracing each piece (especially tiny detailed ones) can be time-consuming. Instead, I scan the pattern from my book or pattern sheet into the computer, then use my ink-jet printer to print the design onto paper-backed fusible web that I've cut to fit into the printer.
-Rebecca Lozano
Alvin, Texas
