Supporting Role
An easy and convenient way to increase table space when machine-quilting a large quilt is to set up my ironing board next to my sewing table. I adjust the height to be level with the table. The ironing board helps take the weight of the quilt off my hands and provides a larger area for the quilt to rest.
-Mary Ann Gaeddert
Georgetown, Kentucky
