Storing Scraps
Advertisement
Heavy-duty shoeboxes that have lids make great storage containers for the strips of fabric you're saving to make scrap quilts. Tape a clear badge holder to the box and insert the name of the project or size of strips. Once you have used the strips, the label can be changed and the box used for another project.
-Sharon Nolan
Galveston, Texas
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.