Store More

If you run out of space to store presser feet in the accessory box that came with your sewing machine, go to the toy aisle and look for clear-plastic boxes that store toy cars on both sides. The openings are just the right size for holding sewing machine feet (or spools of thread), and the carrying handle makes the box easily portable. Because the boxes are see-through, it's easy to determine the contents of the box at a glance.
-Gail Henry
Montrose, Pennsylvania
