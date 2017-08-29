Stick to It
When using a square ruler to fussy cut or square up a block, place a small piece of double-sided tape on the back of the ruler at each corner. The tape keeps the ruler in place on the fabric as you make your cuts. Remove the tape when you are finished. Fresh tape removes easily; dried tape is more difficult to remove.
-Claire Introini
Framingham, Massachusetts
