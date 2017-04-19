Stick To It
Some projects require changing needles in the middle of the project. I keep track of the original needle on a piece of masking tape that I have wrapped in a circle, sticky side out, and affixed to the top of my sewing machine. If I get distracted, this is a reminder that I am using a temporary needle.
-Jo Ann Weatherwax
Livermore, Colorado
