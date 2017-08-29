Steady Stream
A recycled dish detergent bottle filled with water saves time when steam pressing. The bottle's small spout makes it easy for me to fill my iron with water and prevents me from spilling water on my quilt blocks. Be sure to thoroughly wash the bottle to remove all detergent before using it for this purpose.
-Jean Beck
Inverness, Florida
