Stabilize It

One method for making triangle-squares is to add 7⁄8" to the desired finished size, cut two squares of fabric that size, and draw a diagonal line on the back of the lighter fabric square. To prevent the fabric from stretching as you draw the line, place the square on a rubber jar opener or the wrong side of a computer mouse pad. Then place the two squares with right sides together, and sew 1⁄4" on each side of the line. Cut apart on drawn line.